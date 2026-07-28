The Wolfpacker Show: Previewing the start of NC State fall camp

NC State is set to open its fall camp practice slate Wednesday morning on the natural-grass practice fields adjacent to Carter-Finley Stadium.

But before the 14th season of Dave Doeren’s tenure in Raleigh begins, The Wolfpacker Show sets the stage of what to expect from the next month’s worth of practices.

On this episode:

– The podcast starts on the offensive side of the ball, evaluating each position group and which competitions to keep an eye on as fall camp rolls on. The quarterback and running back rooms are pretty straightforward, but who will be a factor in the battles at tight end, wide receiver or on the offensive line? The show breaks it all down player by player with key stats to know.

– Before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball, Noah broke down which group he thought was the most-intriguing when it comes to a position battle among the Wolfpack’s players. He said as to why this group made that list — and why the depth there is exciting as the program gears up for the new campaign.

– When looking at the defense, NC State is preparing to enter its second season under coordinator D.J. Eliot. The podcast takes a run through each position group and what to expect from several competitions littered throughout it, including a key secondary position that has a number of players qualified to earn a starting spot.

– Additionally, the podcast recorded just hours after Noah broke the news that Katron Evans’ NCAA eligibility waiver was denied. He went through the possible replacements for the Marshall transfer at nose guard, which is expanded upon HERE.

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