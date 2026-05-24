Tom Lemming Day intel: Top 50 cornerback Domonic Williams Jr. bullish about NC State

The annual Tom Lemming Day media session Sunday brought in several of the top players in the state of North Carolina, all way down to freshman standouts.

NC State junior tight end commit Griffin Cockerham of host school Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, and junior running back commit Christian Freeman of Southeast Raleigh High were in attendance.

The event had 29 players attend and was geared toward the class of 2028, with five of the top six sophomores in the state.

• Wide receiver Braylon Clark of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, who is ranked No. 7 nationally, was the highest rated sophomore in attendance.

• Fayetteville (N.C.) E.E. Smith edge rusher Cassell Cruickshank is ranked No. 12 nationally.

• Jacksonville (N.C.) High cornerback Domonic Williams Jr. is ranked No. 47 in the country.

• Charlotte Providence High defensive end Cory Cunningham is ranked No. 64 nationally.

• Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth cornerback Zion Dobson is ranked No. 79 in the country.

The lone top six player missing was Southeast Raleigh sophomore tackle Grayson Williams, who attended last year’s Lemming Day event.

Between Under Amour Camp in Charlotte on May 3, the Charlotte practice Jamboree on May 13 and Lemming Day, The Wolfpacker has had the latest with the who’s who of football prospects in the state.

Rise of Domonic Williams

Williams has been one of the most intriguing recruiting stories of the winter.

Williams made it through his sophomore year at Jacksonville High as a relative sleeper, but he earned his first offer Jan. 23, 2026, by Wake Forest. The sleeper is no longer a sleeper with new offers from NC State, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and North Carolina, plus Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, North Carolina A&T and Texas-San Antonio.

For a little time period Williams wondered when it would be his time to shine with college offers.

“I was looking at people around my age had like a lot more offers, but I really wasn’t worried about all that,” Williams said. “I knew I was going to. I knew I was going to blow up eventually.”

NC State cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell has made a strong impression on Williams, and he was offered following going to a spring practice March 27.

“That’s my guy,” Williams said. “I went up there a couple of times and saw him. We speak every time. So we stay communicating. I really want to go up for game day, see how it is up there. Just like the vibe, the environment.”

Williams rose up in the rankings to No. 47 by Rivals and his stock is sky-high going into his junior year.

“That’s all cool, but I’m just focused on staying and grinding and staying focused,” Williams said. “it was crazy. I was at practice and I came, it was just blown up. Everyone was like ‘Four Stars, Four Stars.’”

Williams checked in at Under Armour Camp at 5-foot-11, 186 pounds and clocked 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

“A lot of competition out there to see who’s out there,” Williams said.

Antonio Flowers blossoms

Charlotte West Mecklenberg standout sophomore defensive lineman Antonio Flowers had college coaches hoping to see him at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Prospects Day on May 13.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Flowers had the most high school excuse in missing the action — he was taking his drivers license test. Few players in the state of North Carolina have risen up like Flowers over the last year.

It started with an early Syracuse offer a year ago May and Southern Miss offered Nov. 4, but then it truly took off this winter after his season ended at West Mecklenburg, which went through a tough 1-10 grind.

Florida State offered, and then South Carolina, Kansas State, Missouri, Wake Forest, Kentucky, LSU, South Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Appalachian State and Indiana.

“It has changed a whole lot since say November, all the way up until now,” said Flowers, 17. “It has been very crazy with college coaches coming in and out the doors. I hope to see Texas A&M, Georgia and Ohio State.”

Rivals ranks him No. 227 overall in the class of 2028, No. 22 at defensive tackle and No. 10 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2028. He wants to make All-State and be the best defensive lineman in his class, but also wants to improve that 1-10 record.

“I’m trying to encourage [my teammates] and be a bigger person,” Flowers said.

NC State defensive tackles/nose tackle coach Elisha Shaw has Flowers on his radar, and he’s open to hearing more about the Wolfpack.

“Their defense, I’d like to learn what they run up front, what’s similar to what I do, that they do,” Flowers said.

The recruiting process is all new for him and he’s only been to South Carolina.

The last recruit to get this kind of attention at West Meck was former Maryland tackle Delmar Glaze of the Las Vegas Raiders, who was in the class of 2020. The school also had North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown in the class of 2018, who is now with the Washington Commanders. His younger brother Khafre Brown signed with UNC in the class of 2019, and also played at South Florida and Arkansas.

“Dyami Brown will come to our practices to watch,” Flowers said. “He tells to just stay strong. He told me to keep doing what I am doing. It shows me that I could be the same person in a couple of years if I really put my mind to it, and put 100 percent into the classroom and the field.”

Flowers grew up in Toledo, Ohio, and followed Ohio State, before making his way to Charlotte in 2021.

“The environment, the people, it’s very big,” Flowers said. “It’s a big difference from between Ohio.”

QB on the radar

One of the quarterbacks that NC State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper went to see throw this spring was Statesville (N.C.) West Iredell sophomore Ja’bralylan Patterson.

“It feels good,” said Patterson, 16. “I’m just blessed to have an opportunity to throw in front of him and show him my talents.

“Just keep playing fast and that’s really it. They’ve [the Wolfpack] been showing me some love here lately.”

The 6-4, 200-pounder helped the Warriors go 6-6 and he felt his best game was his last one — against Canton (N.C.) Pisgah in NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Patterson went 21-of-28 passing for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed six times for 12 yards in the 41-26 loss.

“I threw for almost 300 yards without penalties,” Patterson said. “A bunch of my touchdowns got called back, but other than that, everything just went well. Had almost like two or three touchdowns that game.”

Patterson went 144 for 219 passing for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, plus 78 carries for 222 yards and six scores.

“I got a big arm,” Patterson said. “I can do things on my feet. If I got to go score, I’ll go score on my feet.”

Patterson has earned offers from Arkansas, Kent State, Toledo and Gardner-Webb. The Razorbacks offer came from new UNC offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Patterson said he looks forward to camping at NC State in June, and he’ll also throw at South Carolina for sure.

“I had Wisconsin, South Carolina, NC State come by, plus Florida, Charlotte, App State,” Patterson said. “It was many more.”

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