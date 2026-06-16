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Top-ranked K Moses Barker inches closer to fulfilling dream of playing at NC State after official visit

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Moses Barker
(Photo courtesy of Moses Barker)

Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) Willow Spring three-star kicker Moses Barker attended his first NC State football game inside Carter-Finley Stadium before he was even able to balance himself on his own two feet as a toddler. He’s gravitated towards the Wolfpack ever since, going to games on a fairly regular basis his entire life with his family’s season tickets in Section 2.  The seats, located near the 10-yard line closest to the north end zone at the program’s raucous home stadium, were a place for Barker and his family to bond over their love of NC State. And, soon enough, they’ll be the very place that his loved ones will watch as he launches kicks through the uprights.

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