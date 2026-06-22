Track star Sadie Engelhardt had some self-doubt entering NC State. It cleared up during record-filled freshman year

As Sadie Engelhardt prepared to make the more than 2,600-mile move across the country ahead of her freshman year at NC State last summer, a sense of doubt crept into her mind. It wasn’t a question of whether she could compete at the collegiate level. That was a given. She, after all, set the all-time high school mile record (4:28.46), while claiming five state championships and four national titles, in addition to being named the 2024 Gatorade Girls Athlete of the Year alongside future Duke and NBA standout Cooper Flagg. Engelhardt, though, wasn’t sure if she made the right choice in committing to the Wolfpack as a junior at Ventura (Calif.) High. It felt like the correct decision, but it wasn’t something she’d be able to confirm until she arrived on campus to begin the next chapter of her uber-successful running career. Any feeling of uncertainty was quickly zapped after Engelhardt started training with her new set of teammates last summer to prepare for cross country season. It took just a few weeks for her to feel comfortable in Raleigh, ready to put together a head-turning freshman year with the Wolfpack. “I was not a huge fan of cross country in high school, but that team aspect and getting closer with the girls and running for each other, I think that really shifted my mentality,” Engelhardt said in a recent phone interview. “All the doubt was pretty much gone within that first month of being at school. I was really happy I made that decision.” Engelhardt quickly assimilated with her teammates. The result? A first collegiate campaign for the history books after she became the Wolfpack’s first athlete to claim the Freshman of the Year awards in cross country and indoor track, served as a critical part of the cross country national championship victory, earned All-America status twice and set a pair of ACC records on the track. Quite a nine-month run. Engelhardt, who was NC State’s most-anticipated freshman campus regardless of sport, put together a year that rivals most in history. It was one that could have been filled with pressure to get results right away, and while that occurred, the Wolfpack reached that bar through an intentional approach to get the most out of her in all three seasons. Even if everything didn’t go completely according to plan. “When you have somebody that had the level of success she did in high school, I feel a great sense of responsibility when we are able to recruit athletes of that level to come to NC State,” NC State coach Laurie Henes said. “I certainly feel that with Sadie.”