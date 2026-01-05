Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

With Tre Holloman’s status uncertain at Boston College, NC State looking for more from Alyn Breed

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Alyn Breed
© Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As NC State senior guard Tre Holloman was shuffling to stay in front of a Virginia player midway through the first half Saturday afternoon, he stumbled and went down in a heap of pain. The former Michigan State transfer limped his way off the court to be tended to by the Wolfpack’s training staff, but didn’t return to action.  Although it appeared to be a scary moment, NC State feels as though Holloman won’t be sidelined for long with his ankle injury after X-rays came back negative. But will that make him available in Tuesday night’s clash at Boston College (9 p.m., ACC Network)?  Wolfpack coach Will Wade isn’t sure about that yet

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.