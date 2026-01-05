With Tre Holloman’s status uncertain at Boston College, NC State looking for more from Alyn Breed

As NC State senior guard Tre Holloman was shuffling to stay in front of a Virginia player midway through the first half Saturday afternoon, he stumbled and went down in a heap of pain. The former Michigan State transfer limped his way off the court to be tended to by the Wolfpack’s training staff, but didn’t return to action. Although it appeared to be a scary moment, NC State feels as though Holloman won’t be sidelined for long with his ankle injury after X-rays came back negative. But will that make him available in Tuesday night’s clash at Boston College (9 p.m., ACC Network)? Wolfpack coach Will Wade isn’t sure about that yet