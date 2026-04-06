Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson brings standout pass rush skills, work ethic to NC State

When Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson hit the transfer portal following his College Football Playoff debut, coaches from all over the country flocked to his phone to try to add him to their defense. Most of them told him how great of a pass rusher he was and how he could fit into their defense right away. But only one coach elected to approach it in a different manner, one that was focused on how Dyson could improve with one season of eligibility remaining. Enter NC State defensive coordinator D.J Eliot.