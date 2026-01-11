Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson signs with NC State

After a standout season from former Utah State transfer Cian Slone in its new JACK defender role, NC State went back to the portal to find his replacement. The result? A commitment from Tulane EDGE Harvey Dyson.

Dyson, who began his career at Texas Tech with current NC State defensive lineman Joseph Adedire and has one season of eligibility remaining, signed with the Wolfpack on Saturday night, On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

The Third Team All-ACC selection put together a career-best campaign with 36 total tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, and eight sacks in his lone season with the Green Wave this past fall.

The rising redshirt senior was among the top pass rushers in all of college football this season. He posted 24 total quarterback pressures with a pass rush grade of 90.4, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked 23rd among all FBS defenders in 2025.

Dyson was able to wreck havoc against opposing offensive lines with at least 0.5 sacks in eight games this past fall, including a two-sack performance at Tulsa on Sept. 27. He owns 53 total tackles with 10.5 sacks as a collegiate player with most of his production coming at Tulane.

Before the college ranks, Dyson was a three-star recruit out of Cedar Hill (Texas) High. He recorded 67 total tackles with 10 for a loss and five sacks in his final two seasons of prep football in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

NC State has now garnered nine transfer portal commitments since it opened on Jan. 2. Dyson joins Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow and East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson, Montana State tight end Hunter Provience and North Carolina running back Davion Gause in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.