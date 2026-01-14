ULM transfer DL Jerome Simmons sets NC State official visit

NC State continues to look to bolster its defensive line going into the 2025 campaign. It’s latest target? Louisiana-Monroe defensive lineman Jerome Simmons, who entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Simmons will be on the Wolfpack’s campus for his official visit Thursday, his reps told On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive tackle logged 10 total tackles with a pass breakup in eight appearances with the Warhawks in 2025. He redshirted the 2024 campaign at South Carolina after transferring in from Highland Community College, where he posted 40 total tackles with 11 for a loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception in two seasons.

Simmons posted four multi-tackle games at ULM this past season, recording two tackles each at Northwestern, at Southern Miss, Old Dominion and at Texas State. He also logged three total quarterback pressures, including one in each of the Warhawks’ last two games of the season at Texas State and Louisiana.

If Simmons were to commit to NC State, he would balance the Wolfpack’s nose tackle room with his experience since the other three players at the position are a sophomore or younger between Josiah Victor, Omarion Abraham and Melo McKenzie. Victor, after all, is the only one of the three that has logged collegiate snaps with his 100 on defense this past season as a true freshman, while Abraham redshirted and McKenzie is an early enrollee.

In addition to the immediate interest from NC State, Simmons also picked up an offer from UConn shortly after his name appeared in the transfer portal.