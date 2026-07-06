UNC Pembroke transfer RHP Harrison Holbrook commits to NC State

NC State coach Chris Hart continues to bolster the Wolfpack’s pitching staff through the transfer portal. The latest addition? Division II UNC Pembroke right-hander Harrison Holbrook.

Holbrook, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, posted a 3.24 ERA with six earned runs allowed on 21 hits with 10 strikeouts and 14 walks in 16.2 innings across 10 appearances (three starts) this past spring.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound pitcher began the year as a reliever, but transitioned into a starting role down the stretch. He tossed a season-high four innings in his final appearance of the year, a start. He gave up just one earned run on six hits with two walks and a strikeout in 66 pitches of work — a pitch count that he reached twice in his career, arriving in his last two outings of the 2026 campaign.

Notably, Holbrook allowed one or fewer earned runs in each of his last nine trips to the mound in his second collegiate season. In turn, it drove down his ERA from 81.00 after giving up three in just 0.1 innings against Tusculum on Jan. 30 to under 3.30 by the end of the spring.

Holbrook’s sophomore campaign was an improvement from his freshman season, a year in which he posted a 12.10 ERA in 9.2 innings across eight appearances, including two starts. The righty logged nine strikeouts and seven walks in his debut campaign.

Before he arrived at the collegiate level with the D-II Braves, Holbrook was a standout two-sport athlete at West Wilkes (N.C.) High. He logged a 5-2 record on the mound with a .405 average and seven home runs as a senior to reach 20 career homers, while he posted more than 1,000 points on the basketball court.

NC State now boasts eight transfer portal commitments with Holbrook in the fold. He joins second baseman Hunter Warren (Wright State), catcher Andrew Raymond (Mississippi State), outfielder Maddox Monsour (Texas), right-handed pitcher Connor Chicoli, and left-handed pitchers Chet Lax (Wright State), McCall Biemiller (Florida) and Jesse Gutierrez (San Jose State).







