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UNC Pembroke transfer RHP Harrison Holbrook eager to make leap to D-I with NC State

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
6h
Harrison Holbrook
(Photo courtesy of Harrison Holbrook)

Harrison Holbrook was nervous before a recent Thursday night summer ball outing with the Statesville Owls. It wasn’t a feeling that he’d had previously for what has been a loose few weeks of competing with and against those he grew up alongside in Western North Carolina. But this was unlike any other appearance the right-hander made in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League. NC State pitching coach Clint Chrysler and director of analytics Josh Fisher were sitting in the sparsely attended crowd for an in-person viewing of the UNC Pembroke transfer.

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