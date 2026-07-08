UNC Pembroke transfer RHP Harrison Holbrook eager to make leap to D-I with NC State

Harrison Holbrook was nervous before a recent Thursday night summer ball outing with the Statesville Owls. It wasn’t a feeling that he’d had previously for what has been a loose few weeks of competing with and against those he grew up alongside in Western North Carolina. But this was unlike any other appearance the right-hander made in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League. NC State pitching coach Clint Chrysler and director of analytics Josh Fisher were sitting in the sparsely attended crowd for an in-person viewing of the UNC Pembroke transfer.