UNC transfer RB Davion Gause commits to NC State

The pipeline of Miami-area-raised players heading to NC State via the transfer portal continues. The Wolfpack already added pledges from Penn State transfer safety King Mack and Miami transfer wideout Chance Robinson, a pair of standouts that once played at local power St. Thomas Aquinas.

Now, North Carolina transfer running back Davion Gause can add his name to the list. The former Tar Heel committed to NC State following an official visit on campus in Raleigh on Saturday.

Gause, a former three-star recruit from Chaminade-Madonna Prep, has two years of eligibility remaining. He is set to reunite with junior quarterback CJ Bailey, who he was teammates with at the prep level as the duo claimed a pair of Florida 1M state championships together with the Lions.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound tailback is first UNC to NC State football transfer since offensive lineman Heath Woods did so in 1993. Former safety Jakeen Harris was the first to go from NC State to UNC in the transfer portal era when he did so ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Gause, who rushed for 4,936 yards and 56 touchdowns during his prolific high school career to join Bailey as Under Armour All-Americans in the Class of 2024, was a rotational running back in each of his two campaigns at UNC. He accounted for 585 yards and seven touchdowns on 128 total carries between his freshman year under Mack Brown and his sophomore campaign with Bill Belichick.

The Opa Locka, Fla., native posted five games with at least 30 rushing yards in the Tar Heels’ revolving door of running backs this past season. He recorded a season-best 63 yards with a touchdown on eight carries in UNC’s penultimate game of the season, a 32-25 loss to Duke.

Gause joins redshirt sophomores Duke Scott and Isiah Jones, redshirt freshman Deandre Desinor and incoming freshman Dylan McCoy as scholarship running backs on the 2026 roster.

NC State has now landed eight transfer portal commitments since it opened last Friday. Gause Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow and East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson and Montana State tight end Hunter Provience in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.