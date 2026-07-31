The Wolfpacker Football
UNC transfer RB Davion Gause liked what he saw when he played against NC State. He’s excited to be with Pack
Davion Gause was no stranger to NC State. He battled against the Wolfpack defense for each of the past two seasons as one of North Carolina’s go-to running backs under both Mack Brown and Bill Belichick. As he prepared to face Dave Doeren’s program in his first two collegiate seasons, Gause was able to draw a couple of conclusions that jumped off the film and remained present in his in-person viewing of the program.