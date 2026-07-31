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UNC transfer RB Davion Gause liked what he saw when he played against NC State. He’s excited to be with Pack

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
2h
Davion Gause
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

Davion Gause was no stranger to NC State. He battled against the Wolfpack defense for each of the past two seasons as one of North Carolina’s go-to running backs under both Mack Brown and Bill Belichick. As he prepared to face Dave Doeren’s program in his first two collegiate seasons, Gause was able to draw a couple of conclusions that jumped off the film and remained present in his in-person viewing of the program.

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