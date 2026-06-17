Under-the-radar WR Khy’lieb Rodriguez breaks down NC State commitment: 'Everybody's journey is different'

Charlotte (N.C.) Ardrey Kell wide receiver Khy’lieb Rodriguez flew under the recruiting radar for the first three years of his high school career, earning just a pair of FCS offers entering the month of June. A factor in it was the lack of college coaches coming through his school, while another reason was his grades. But after impressing in front of NC State’s braintrust at last Sunday's indentification camp on the program's natural grass practice fields, including a blazing fast 4.33 40 time, and improving his report card, Rodriguez quickly found himself on the map. He surged up the Wolfpack's recruiting board, while attracting interest from others around the country, based on his efforts on a hot summer afternoon in Raleigh. Fast forward a week after picking up his first — and only — power conference offer from NC State, Rodriguez committed to Dave Doeren’s program Wednesday. He picked the Pack over the likes of Elon, Marshall and Maine, among others.