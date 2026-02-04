Undrafted to Super Bowl: How former NC State LB Drake Thomas’ belief led to starting in NFL’s biggest game

Drake Thomas sat in his Downtown San Jose hotel room, taking a break from preparing for the biggest game of his life, to reflect on the past three seasons. It’s a moment that he didn’t think was possible when he arrived at NC State his freshman year, but fast forward seven years later, and the linebacker is just days away from starting for the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Although it’s been a winding road, one filled with overcoming NFL scouts that didn’t think he was big enough to hold his own as an inside linebacker at 5-foot-11, 228 pounds and injuries that he’s gritted through, Thomas took a moment to just appreciate how he ended up in this moment.

After all, the once-undrafted rookie free agent that was clawing for any opportunity to stick with a team, found a place he could call home in Seattle.

It’s the team that stuck by his side after a major injury with his preseason tape being enough for the decision makers to keep him, despite being one of the more expendable pieces of a team with no draft capital invested in him. It’s also the place that believed in him enough to elevate him to a starting role for each of the past 16 games, blossoming into one of the critical pieces of NFC’s top-seed’s defense.

“It’s all been a blessing, every step of the way. Whether it was good or it was bad, I’m thankful for it. I’ve learned and I’ve grown from my journey so far in the NFL,” Thomas said with a grin, donning a black cap over his curly dark-hued hair. “It’s been awesome. Every step of the way has been a huge blessing.”

While Thomas was one of NC State’s top defenders in his final two campaigns with the Wolfpack, totaling 201 tackles with 13.5 sacks and three interceptions in the middle of Tony Gibson’s 3-3-5 scheme, every NFL franchise passed on him in the 2023 draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders gave him a chance as a rookie free agent, but cut him in training camp. That’s where Seattle swooped in, claiming him the next day at the end of August. It was a chance to have another opportunity at chasing a professional career with a team that believed in what he can do, but Thomas then suffered a torn ACL, one that tends to send undrafted players packing.

Not the Seahawks.

Thomas, instead, had a team that believed in what he could do. Seattle had him in their future plans and were not only willing to assist him in his recovery, but waited for him to be fully healthy.

It was a seminal moment in Thomas’ playing career. At the time, he wasn’t sure what his NFL future looked like. Would he play another snap? Or was this it? Instead of dwelling on that, Thomas looked inward. He looked to his faith to help him through one of the more-difficult moments of his football journey.

“I’ve leaned on my faith heavily the past two years,” Thomas said. “My faith journey, it’s been incredible to see. I’m so blessed, and my relationship with God has grown so much since I got to the NFL. I think that’s what I realized the most: I need a solid foundation to lean on. My faith has really provided that to me. I can’t do it alone, and God’s been with me every step of the way.”

Thomas, who had come to terms with the possibility of his NFL career being over before it truly started, attacked each day in the moment. He didn’t look ahead or focus on what happened on the freak play at practice. In turn, a successful recovery followed and Thomas was able to play in all 17 games, primarily on special teams, last season before carving out a starting role this fall.

As a result of the steadfast self-belief and the trust that Seattle had in Thomas, he has put together a breakout third season in the league. He has compiled 96 total tackles — surpassing his 13 from last year with ease — to go with 10 stops for a loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception to turn heads around the league.

While Thomas’ career path wasn’t straightforward, including no promises for what his role would look like in Seattle, he earned everything he’s been given. It’s a journey that most around the NFL are in awe about, including Seahawks’ second-year coach Mike Macdonald.

“Drake’s story is awesome,” Macdonald said earlier this season, via the Seattle Times. “We showed up and our personnel people had a high opinion of him. He was a player that I wasn’t familiar with before we got here. He was injured at the beginning of last year, but he’s an example of a guy that came back early from his injury because of how hard he worked, how he attacked the process.

“And he’s the same guy every day. He’s 100%. He’s all in. He’s attention-detailed. He understands adjustments, understands game plans. He’s tough as nails. I think he’s a good athlete, he does a lot of positive things. He’s made a lot of plays on special teams, but this is the guy that we saw all offseason, too. When players tell you who they are, believe them.”

The Seahawks did just that. And, as a result, Thomas has been a key part of the team’s defense going to the Super Bowl. He has one game left in his third professional season, a date with the New England Patriots on Sunday evening at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

It’s a tilt that he wasn’t sure would ever come, but by leaning on his faith and taking each day one at a time, Thomas has set himself up for the biggest 60 minutes of his life.

“What God had in store for me, whatever it was,” Thomas said, “I knew it was going to be good.”

It has been so far. And one more victory with 15 of his closest friends and family watching from the stands, Thomas is looking to cap it with a career-defining accolade of being a World Champion. Not bad for an undersized player that 31 other teams deemed wasn’t good enough to play. All it took was one franchise — and a fair amount of self-belief along the way — to unlock the best version of him.