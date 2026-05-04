Updating how NC State’s baseball Pack Pros fared in April to open 2026 season
From Will Wilson hitting his first-career Major League home run to several of NC State’s 2025 draft picks making their professional debuts, the Wolfpack’s more than two dozen professional players have impressed throughout affiliated baseball this spring. Here’s a look at where each of the former Pack standouts are beginning the new season with a quick glance at how they’ve performed after the first month of the campaign.