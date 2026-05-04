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Updating how NC State’s baseball Pack Pros fared in April to open 2026 season

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman35 minutes agofleischman_noah
Will Wilson
Apr 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Will Wilson (7) reacts after hitting a two home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

From Will Wilson hitting his first-career Major League home run to several of NC State’s 2025 draft picks making their professional debuts, the Wolfpack’s more than two dozen professional players have impressed throughout affiliated baseball this spring. Here’s a look at where each of the former Pack standouts are beginning the new season with a quick glance at how they’ve performed after the first month of the campaign.

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