Veteran group: Previewing NC State’s LB room ahead of fall camp

After spending a November night watching former NC State linebacker Payton Wilson fly around Carter-Finley Stadium with ease during his freshman season at Miami, senior Popo Aguirre is ready to follow in the Butkus Award winner’s footsteps three years later with the Wolfpack. Aguirre, who transferred into the Wolfpack program this offseason, is tasked with replacing Caden Fordham in the middle of the defense. Fordham, who was Wilson’s direct disciple, finished as the ACC’s leading tackler before departing — leaving a big pair of shoes to fill. A 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker, Aguirre arrives with plenty of experience after serving as a rotational defender for the Hurricanes over the past two seasons. He helped play a critical role in Miami’s path to the national championship game this past January, and has quickly tried to instill what it takes to reach the final game of the season in the rest of the Wolfpack’s linebacker room.