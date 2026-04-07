Vince Robinson, NC State's 125-pound national champion, to enter transfer portal

NC State’s 125-pound standout Vince Robinson, who won the 2025 national championship, is set to enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media Tuesday afternoon. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Robinson went 44-9 in his collegiate career with the Wolfpack, including a 23-3 mark during the 2024-25 campaign en route to the program’s first national championship at the weight. He followed that performance up with a fourth-place finish at this year’s NCAA Tournament in Cleveland.

“Being able to wrestle in a NC State singlet has been a privilege & a journey that I will forever love & be grateful for,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “To Wolfpack Nation, I want to thank you for all the moments, support, and unconditional love you’ve showed me since I took my first whistle in a NC State singlet & I’m forever blessed to be able to have my name put in those rafters forever because it wouldn’t have been possible without you all.

“I want to thank all my coaches, brothers, trainer, Mackenzi and the program. You guys have gave me the best 3 years of my life and helped me achieve a dream that I’ve been chasing since a kid and I can’t thank any of you all enough for that. After a lot of talking with my family and God, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”

The Chicago, Ill., native went 21-6 this past season, his second campaign in NC State’s starting lineup. He earned All-America honors for the second straight season, while he logged a third-place finish in the ACC Tournament.

Despite falling to 3-seed Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State), who he beat for the title last season, in the second bout of this year’s NCAA Tournament, Robinson wrestled his way through the consolation bracket with five straight wins to battle for third place. He came in fourth after falling 10-2 to 8-seed Nico Provo (Stanford).

While Robinson will finish his collegiate career elsewhere, NC State is set to welcome 2025 U17 World Champion Jinnosuke Okongi to bolster the 125-pound weight class for the 2026-27 season. Okongi trained for his world title at NC State ahead of representing Japan, and will now look to help keep the Wolfpack’s tradition in the room going without Robinson in Raleigh.