Way-too-early NC State baseball lineup, rotation projection for 2027 season

NC State turned in a successful MLB Draft weekend. The Wolfpack had seven players selected, which tied for the second most in program history, while it turned in a team record four top-150 picks from Elliott Avent’s final team in Raleigh. Now, it’s officially time to turn the page to the Chris Hart Era in 2027. The former associate head coach is still working to complete his roster, but it’s never too early to project what NC State’s starting lineup and key pitchers will look like next spring. Let’s dive into it.