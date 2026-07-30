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Weighing in: A look at which NC State players added or lost weight going into 2026 season

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
07/30/26
Dantonio Burnette
Photo by Ken Martin

NC State opened fall camp this week in Raleigh, preparing for its Week 0 matchup at Virginia to kick off the 2026 campaign. With the preparation comes an updated roster with the new weights for all 124 players on the roster. The Wolfpack's strength and conditioning staff is among the best in the country on a yearly basis, and this season's offseason body transformations seem to prove that. Here's a look at the weight gains (and losses) heading into the fall:

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