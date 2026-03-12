‘We’re going to win big at NC State’: Will Wade downplays rumors of potential move to LSU

A year ago, when Will Wade’s name was attached to NC State’s job opening, the veteran head coach was honest about his connection to it while he led McNeese to an NCAA Tournament victory.

Fast forward a year later, and the rumor mill continues to spin. But unlike last season, the message board fodder has led some to believe that Wade was already mulling an opportunity to leave NC State for LSU with a possible job opening at his former employer.

The blunt answer?

“No,” Wade said after the Wolfpack’s 81-74 ACC Tournament quarterfinal loss to Virginia on Thursday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

“Is the job open there? No? Listen, let me be very clear: I’m excited at NC State,” Wade continued. “I was hired at NC State to do a job. This wasn’t going to take one year. I’ve already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term.”

Wade, who has someone run his social media platforms for him, hasn’t been monitoring his name in the coaching search cycle. Some LSU fans floated the idea of him leaving for Baton Rouge with Matt McMahon on the hot seat after failing to make the NCAA Tournament in his four seasons with the Tigers.

But the rumor picked up more steam this week when TigerBait, an independent outlet that covers LSU, wrote a story illustrating the possibility of Wade taking the job, if it were to open. The possible dots are easy to connect, including former McNeese president Wade Rouse at LSU and the Louisiana Governor being a fan of Wade, even going so far to push for him to be hired before NC State did so.

Even if LSU wanted to hire Wade, it would have to fire McMahon first, who’s owed 80 percent of his remaining contract, before paying NC State a $5 million payment before April 1 or $3 million after that date to get him out of his initial six-year contract to make the coaching change.

Though, it seems Wade isn’t interested in that.

Wade, who has been at each of his college basketball head coaching stops for at least two seasons, isn’t one to leave while building something at a certain place. And even though the 2025-26 season hasn’t lived up to his expectations, the Wolfpack is still positioned to make the NCAA Tournament with its 20 wins thus far.

The 43-year-old was adamant that he believes NC State is the place he can break through in his career, looking to put together sustained elite-level success in Raleigh.

“Look, we’re going to win and we’re going to win big at NC State,” Wade said. “That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to do moving forward. We have the resources we need. We have what we need, and it’s on me and my staff to get the job done.”

The NCAA Tournament is likely to provide a momentum point for Wade and his staff to build off of going into the offseason ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. And he was quick to point towards that as he continued to shut down the possible rumors.

“This year hasn’t gone exactly how we wanted it to,” Wade said, “but we’re going to rally and we’re going to work hard and we’re going to have a team next year that’s ready to roll.”