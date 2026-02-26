What 4-star QB Gunner Rivers likes about playing for his father, where he wants to improve after NC State pledge

Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers has flourished through his first three seasons of high school football. He’s thrown for more than 10,000 yards with 111 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions as one of the nation’s top signal-caller prospects. And he’s done so with a familiar face calling the plays: Philip Rivers, his father. The former NC State standout — and eventual eight-time NFL Pro Bowler — has tutored his oldest son throughout his high school career. While Gunner knows he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps after committing to the Wolfpack earlier this week, he still can’t wait to have one more season playing under Philip.