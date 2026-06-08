What adding Wright State transfers INF Hunter Warren, LHP Chet Lax means for NC State

NC State coach Chris Hart is no stranger to navigating the transfer portal. He spearheaded the Wolfpack’s recruiting for more than a decade under Elliott Avent, so even though it's his first year at the helm of the program, this part of the job is second nature. And, well, it didn’t take long for Hart to get rolling. He picked up a pair of commitments from two Wright State transfers — infielder Hunter Warren and left-handed pitcher Chet Lax — in just over a 12-hour span to kick off the program’s roster-bolstering ahead of the 2027 campaign. Let’s take a look at what the first two transfer portal additions of the offseason mean for NC State.