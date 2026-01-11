Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

What Alcorn State transfer WR Tyran Warren’s commitment means for NC State

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Tyran Warren
© Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State has found success in evaluating FCS players that have performed well in the ACC. Just look at last year’s roster and a pair of standout players began their careers at the lower level: cornerback Devon Marshall (Villanova) and tight end Cody Hardy (Elon). The two were integral pieces of the Pack’s end of season surge that saw the program win four of its last five games to reach eight victories for the eighth time in Dave Doeren’s 13 seasons at the helm. Now, the team is looking to find another hidden gem in Alcorn State wideout Tyran Warren. Warren, who has one season of eligibility remaining, committed to the Wolfpack following his official visit on campus this past weekend. Here’s what his addition means for NC State’s offense going into the 2026 campaign.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.