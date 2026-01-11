What Alcorn State transfer WR Tyran Warren’s commitment means for NC State

NC State has found success in evaluating FCS players that have performed well in the ACC. Just look at last year’s roster and a pair of standout players began their careers at the lower level: cornerback Devon Marshall (Villanova) and tight end Cody Hardy (Elon). The two were integral pieces of the Pack’s end of season surge that saw the program win four of its last five games to reach eight victories for the eighth time in Dave Doeren’s 13 seasons at the helm. Now, the team is looking to find another hidden gem in Alcorn State wideout Tyran Warren. Warren, who has one season of eligibility remaining, committed to the Wolfpack following his official visit on campus this past weekend. Here’s what his addition means for NC State’s offense going into the 2026 campaign.