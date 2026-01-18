Skip to main content
NC State
What App State transfer WR Davion Dozier’s commitment means for NC State

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Davion Dozier
(Photo credit: App State Athletics)

NC State lost its top four wide receivers to either expired eligibility or the transfer portal this offseason. And, well, the Wolfpack replaced that quartet with a new set of its own via college football’s free agency this month.  The latest — and likely final — addition to the room? App State transfer wideout Davion Dozier, who announced his commitment Saturday after his official visit in Raleigh. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.  Here’s what Dozier’s commitment means for NC State moving forward.

