What App State transfer WR Davion Dozier’s commitment means for NC State

NC State lost its top four wide receivers to either expired eligibility or the transfer portal this offseason. And, well, the Wolfpack replaced that quartet with a new set of its own via college football’s free agency this month. The latest — and likely final — addition to the room? App State transfer wideout Davion Dozier, who announced his commitment Saturday after his official visit in Raleigh. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Here’s what Dozier’s commitment means for NC State moving forward.