What Coastal Carolina transfer QB Tad Hudson’s addition means for NC State

NC State wanted to add a second high school quarterback to its signing class, but wasn’t able to hold onto Lehi (Utah) Skyridge three-star Kaneal Sweetwyne. And once reserve Lex Thomas hit the transfer portal last month, it opened up a clear need to find another signal-caller to add to the room’s depth. That’s where Coastal Carolina transfer Tad Hudson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, entered the picture. NC State picked up his commitment from the transfer portal, bringing the Wolfpack’s quarterback room to four scholarship players for the 2026 campaign. Here’s what Hudson’s addition means for the Pack moving forward.