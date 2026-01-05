What ECU OT Jimarion McCrimon’s transfer portal commitment means for NC State’s OL

After playing against NC State in each of the past two seasons, including inside Carter-Finley Stadium to open the 2025 campaign, East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon will suit up for the Wolfpack next fall. McCrimon, the No. 31-best transfer portal offensive tackle this cycle in On3’s rankings, committed to NC State on Monday after his official visit. He became the first offensive line addition in the portal, bolstering the group with a bevy of experience going into next season. While McCrimon will make the leap from the American Conference to the ACC, his skill set should be able to translate well. Here’s a look at what his commitment means for the Wolfpack offensive line.