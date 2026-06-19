What JUCO C Shah Hall’s commitment means for NC State

NC State coach Justin Gainey didn’t make it a secret that he wanted to build a deep frontcourt when he accepted the job in early April. His goal was to mimic what Tennessee, his former employer, was able to do with the waves of big men it could send at an opponent. “When I think about my roster and what I want it to look like, ideally I do want to have depth in the frontcourt,” Gainey said after his introductory press conference. “I do want to have size in the frontcourt, and also on the wings as well. It is my vision that we’ll have some depth and we’ll have size up front.” And, well, it seems like Gainey accomplished his goal of building just that after picking up a commitment from Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Shelton State Community College center Shah Hall. Hall, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, is a late boost to the Wolfpack’s roster in the frontcourt. Let’s take a look at what his addition means for NC State heading into the 2026-27 campaign.