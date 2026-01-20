What Marshall transfer DL KaTron Evans’ commitment means for NC State

NC State likes to use the transfer portal for two reasons: to fill an immediate need and to balance the experience depth chart in a certain position room. Luckily for NC State, Marshall transfer defensive lineman KaTron Evans checks both boxes after his commitment to the Wolfpack. The Pack needed another player to fill the middle of its youthful defensive line, and Evans was exactly what the program was looking to add via the transfer portal. Here’s a look at what Evans brings to NC State going into his final year of eligibility.