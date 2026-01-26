What Miami transfer LB Raul Aguirre’s commitment means for NC State

Once NC State knew it was going to have to replace both of its starting inside linebackers for the 2026 season, it was determined to add a veteran to its defense. Although the Wolfpack has several high-upside options at the position, bringing in someone with plenty of experience was critical to balance the group. And while it took three weeks from the opening of the transfer portal, NC State got its guy. The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from Miami transfer linebacker Raul Aguirre late Sunday night after he signed his financial aid agreement to join the red and white. The veteran defender will arrive in Raleigh with one year of eligibility remaining, but he fills a clear need for NC State moving forward. Let’s take a look at what Aguirre’s commitment means for the Wolfpack heading into the 2026 campaign.