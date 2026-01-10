Skip to main content
What Montana State transfer TE Hunter Provience’s commitment means for NC State

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Hunter Provience
Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Montana State Bobcats tight end Hunter Provience (86) is tackled after his reception by Montana Grizzlies safety Diezel Wilkinson (24) during the first half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

NC State entered the transfer portal window looking to boost its tight end room with a veteran presence. After all, the current position group has played less than 70 offensive snaps combined between the four young tight ends currently on campus.  Enter Montana State transfer Hunter Provience. Provience, a rising senior, committed to NC State following his official visit earlier this week just days removed from winning the FCS national championship over Illinois State with his previous program Monday night.  The veteran tight end checks a lot of boxes that the Wolfpack was looking for out of a tight end in its scheme under offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. Here’s a look at what his commitment means for the Wolfpack moving forward.

