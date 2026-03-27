What NC State AD Boo Corrigan is looking for in the next men’s basketball coach

NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan believed Will Wade was in it for the long haul with the Wolfpack when he hired him last March. But after the 43-year old coach left following his first season leading the program for LSU this week, boarding a private jet bound for Baton Rouge on Thursday evening. Now, the Wolfpack is searching for its second men’s basketball coach in as many years. For Corrigan, it’s about finding the leader that fits the university the best. He repeatedly mentioned that throughout his press conference just hours before Wade boarded the plane going south, and feels that NC State can find that this time around. “We are committed to finding the next coach for our men’s basketball program that wants to be at NC State; that understands who we are; that understands that we’re a tough school; that understands that we’re a great academic institution; that understands that our fan base has very high expectations, and can embrace that,” Corrigan said. “That’s what our mission is, and that’s what we’re going to accomplish.” But what does that look like? Let’s dive into it, based on what Corrigan outlined throughout his 28-minute media availability Thursday afternoon inside the Chancellor’s Suite at Carter-Finley Stadium.