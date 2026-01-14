What NC State is still targeting to land from transfer portal after dead period

The NCAA’s three-day dead period that coincided with the AFCA coaches convention in Charlotte this week will come to a close Thursday, allowing for teams around the nation to resume transfer portal official visits. And NC State will be one of those programs ushering in more prospects to the Murphy Center later this week. To this point in the transfer portal cycle, the Wolfpack owns 12 commitments: two offensive linemen, a running back, a tight end, three wide receivers, a pass rusher, two cornerbacks, a safety and a punter. By TheWolfpacker.com's estimation, NC State has about four more roster spots to fill. What else is the Wolfpack looking to add? Let's dive into it.