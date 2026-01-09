What NC State still needs to land after the first week of transfer portal being open

For however long coach Dave Doeren is in charge at NC State, the transfer portal will only be used to plug holes on the depth chart, either to find starters in certain positions or to balance out the age in a room. And the Wolfpack has remained true to that thought process this week in the new one-window portal across college football. The Pack has garnered six commitments so far — from two defensive backs, two wide receivers, an offensive tackle and a punter — but the team isn’t done recruiting the transfer portal. NC State has hosted at least one new portal player each day since it opened Friday, which shows the program’s desire to keep adding to its team. What is the Pack still in the market for? Let’s take a look at the positions (and specific players) that are on the team’s radar going into the final weekend before classes start Monday in Raleigh, though the final enrollment deadline isn't until Jan. 26.