What NC State’s Chris Hart will take from Elliott Avent to use as first-time head coach

There are two college coaches that were most-influential in Chris Hart’s baseball career: Florida State’s Mike Martin and NC State’s Elliott Avent. The pair is different in their own right, but both have lasting legacies that he carries with him each day. Hart played for the former, who is the NCAA’s all-time winningest coach with 2,029 in his 40-year career, while he was mentored by the latter as he served on the Wolfpack’s coaching staff for 22 years. Not a bad duo to learn from over time. And, now that he’s finally risen into the chair as NC State’s head coach this offseason, Hart continues to draw inspiration from two of the ACC’s most-legendary minds in the sport.