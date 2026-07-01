What NC State’s coaching staff wants QB CJ Bailey to improve ahead of junior year

Even though NC State quarterback CJ Bailey became the youngest team captain in Dave Doeren’s first 13 seasons at the helm of the Wolfpack as a sophomore last fall, the decision to put him in the critical role didn’t surprise offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. The play-caller and position coach knew Bailey had innate leadership skills after he had a front row seat to them throughout the recruiting process, courting the former high-three-star recruit since he was a sophomore at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep. While the role at the collegiate level came with a learning curve, Roper was confident in Bailey’s ability to be the one the entire offense looked to as a second-year player. “He’s just a different guy,” Roper said in a matter-of-fact tone in an exclusive interview with TheWolfpacker.com. “When he walks in the room, he brings a lot of energy. His eyes are bright; he’s smiling; he’s fun to be around. There are guys that bring energy and there’s guys that take energy, and he’s always brought energy.” Bailey took strides in his leadership of the offense last season, wearing the ‘C’ on the left shoulder of his NC State uniform with pride. He worked to find his voice throughout the year, picking his spots to speak up within the unit. And he wasn’t afraid to say something to a much-older player, if needed, a conversation that tended to be taken well by those on the receiving end. At the end of the day, the goal was to win. Bailey’s leadership growth was going to be imperative in that last season. It showed as the Wolfpack rallied to win four of its last five games to close with another eight-victory season after dropping four in a five-week span during the middle of the year. Now that Bailey is more comfortable with running the offense, NC State has a new set of points it wants the quarterback to improve on going into his third season as the Wolfpack’s starter to continue the program’s upward momentum.