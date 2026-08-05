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The Wolfpacker Football Recruiting

What NC State’s commits worked on in offseason before senior year: ‘I’ve been in the weight room every day’

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
2h
Gunner Rivers KJ Caldwell Christian Freeman

Just after Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers committed to NC State in February, he was focused on adding positive weight to his 6-foot-3 frame going into his final season of high school football.  Rivers was eager to be in the weight room as often as possible. He knew this offseason would be critical in his development as a quarterback, not only leading into his senior year, but also to kickstart his preparation to make the jump to the collegiate level.

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