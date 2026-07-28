What NC State's DL will pivot to after NG Katron Evans' NCAA eligibility waiver denied

NC State coach Dave Doeren was fairly blunt as he assessed what it would mean for Marshall transfer nose guard Katron Evans to get his NCAA eligibility waiver approved so he could play this fall. “It’s a game changer,” Doeren told TheWolfpacker.com earlier this summer, “if we have him.” But after waiting nearly eight months for an answer on a sixth season of eligibility, the Wolfpack finally got a decision this week. And it wasn’t the one it was looking to get from the sport’s governing body. Evans’ waiver was denied. He is no longer listed on the program’s roster, being removed about 24 hours before fall camp practice begins Wednesday morning in Raleigh.