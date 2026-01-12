What NC State’s first 10 days in the transfer portal looked like

NC State’s recruiting department was running at maximum capacity over the past 10 days. From booking more than 20 flights and hotel rooms to shuttling potential prospects all around Raleigh, the Wolfpack was clicking on all cylinders for the critical set of opening days of the college football transfer portal being open. While the Pack gained commitments from 10 of the 20 transfers it hosted — one picked the Wolfpack without making a trip to see the campus — here’s a day-by-day look at how the program operated in the early stages of the portal window.