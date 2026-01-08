Skip to main content
What Penn State S King Mack’s transfer portal commitment means for NC State

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
King Mack
Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety King Mack (16) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

NC State made a splash by landing Penn State transfer safety King Mack, a former blue-chip recruit that ranked as the 15th-best player at his position in the portal this cycle, on Tuesday afternoon following his official visit.  Mack, who also played at Alabama in his collegiate career, brings a veteran presence to the Wolfpack’s secondary going into 2026, while his proven production at the Power Conference level can be tough to come by on the open market. Here’s a look at what Mack brings to NC State and what his addition means for the Wolfpack moving forward.

