What PF Zymicah Wilkins’ return means for NC State under Justin Gainey

NC State retained rising redshirt freshman forward Zymicah Wilkins heading into Justin Gainey’s first season at the helm of his alma mater after the transfer portal closed earlier this week. For the former top-100 recruit, this will mark the third coach that he’s built a relationship with in Raleigh after he was courted and signed by Kevin Keatts before he was fired and Will Wade replaced him ahead of Wilkins' freshman season. It’s not the ideal start to a collegiate career, and not many prospects would have struck through three coaches, but the front court prospect has looked to make the most of his tenure in Raleigh. Let’s take a look at what Wilkins’ return means for the program moving forward.