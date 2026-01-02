Skip to main content
NC State
What QB CJ Bailey’s return means for NC State moving forward

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman2 hours agofleischman_noah
CJ Bailey
NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Bailey accounted for three touchdowns in the Wolfpack's 48-36 win over No. 8 Georgia Tech on Saturday. (USA Today Sports photos)

NC State waited two weeks for a decision after its Gasparilla Bowl win over Memphis, but in the end, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey elected to return to the Wolfpack for his third campaign as the program’s starter Friday afternoon via his social media accounts.  Bailey, who threw for 3,105 yards with 31 total touchdowns and nine interceptions this past fall, would have likely been a hot commodity on the open market if he would have entered. But instead of testing the waters, the Pack was able to keep its quarterback in Raleigh without him looking elsewhere.  Here’s what Bailey’s return means for NC State moving forward.

