What Tilda Trygger’s transfer portal departure means for NC State moving forward

NC State has now lost two of its five starters to the transfer portal this offseason. First, it was shooting guard Zam Jones who decided to look elsewhere to continue her collegiate career. And now, center Tilda Trygger has joined her on the NCAA’s open market. Trygger, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, is likely to become one of the more coveted forward prospects available in the transfer portal this year. Here’s a look at what Trygger’s departure means for the Wolfpack going into the 2026-27 campaign.