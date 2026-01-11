What Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson’s addition means for NC State

Utah State transfer EDGE Cian Slone proved to be a valuable pickup for NC State in the last transfer portal cycle. He filled the Wolfpack’s new JACK linebacker spot with ease, impacting each game with his ability to get after the quarterback and cover in space en route to 61 total tackles with 6.5 for a loss. But he was just a one-year rental with his eligibility expiring after the 2025 campaign. The Pack had to dip its toe back into the portal once again to find his replacement, and it came away with Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson. The veteran defender signed with NC State on Saturday night to lock in his pledge following an official visit earlier this week. Here’s what Dyson’s addition means for NC State.