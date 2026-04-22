What UC Irvine transfer C Kyle Evans’ commitment means for NC State

When Justin Gainey took the head coaching job at NC State, he was quick to point out what he wanted his roster to look like, especially in the front court. “When I think about my roster and what I want it to look like, ideally I want to have depth in the front court,” Gainey said at the time. “I want to have size in the frontcourt and on the wings as well. It is my vision that we’ll have some depth and size up front.” The Wolfpack’s latest transfer portal commitment, UC Irvine center Kyle Evans, checks that box after he pledged to Gainey’s program following an official visit Tuesday evening. Evans, who led the nation in blocks with 115 on the season, has one year of eligibility remaining. Let’s take a look at what his addition to the roster means for NC State heading into the 2026-27 campaign.