What UNC RB Davion Gause’s transfer portal commitment means for NC State

NC State entered the transfer portal window looking to bolster its running back depth after leading rusher Hollywood Smothers departed this offseason for Alabama. But as it turned out, the only tailback target it brought in for a visit had to drive less than 26 miles down I-40 East. The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from North Carolina transfer running back Davion Gause following his official visit Saturday. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. While it’s a historic move in adding a Tar Heel directly from Chapel Hill to Raleigh, Gause fills a clear need for the Pack going into the 2026 campaign. Here’s what his commitment means for NC State.