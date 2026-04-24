What Washington State transfer F Eemeli Yalaho’s addition means for NC State

For the first time this offseason, NC State picked up a surprise commitment. Washington transfer forward Eemeli Yalaho pledged to the Wolfpack on Thursday night to become the program’s fourth addition via the portal under Justin Gainey. Yalaho has one year of eligibility -- possibly two, depending on a medical redshirt for his sophomore season -- to use with the Wolfpack. Let’s take a look at what Yalaho’s commitment means for the Pack moving forward.