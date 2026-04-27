What we learned from NC State baseball’s series loss at Virginia Tech

NC State had a week to stew on its series loss at Wake Forest, which featured allowing 40 total runs in the first two games of the trip to Winston-Salem. But even though it didn’t have a midweek, the Wolfpack’s trip to Virginia Tech didn’t go as expected. Instead of bouncing back, the Pack dropped yet another ACC series to fall to 10-11 in league play. NC State lost the opener 4-0 before it took Saturday’s tilt 14-7 (with a pair of weather delays mixed in), but lost Sunday’s finale 5-4 to lose just its second-ever series to the Hokies. Now, the Wolfpack is reeling. Let’s take a look at what we learned from the team’s second consecutive weekend series defeat.