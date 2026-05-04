What we learned from NC State baseball’s series win over Miami

NC State arrived at a crossroads this weekend. Find a way to take a series over Miami, and the Wolfpack would be feeling like it’s headed in the right direction for a postseason push heading into the final two weeks of the season. But if it couldn’t? It would create tough sledding to close the regular season. Luckily for NC State, Elliott Avent’s ballclub rose to the challenge. The Wolfpack took two of three from the Hurricanes, winning the final two games of the weekend in 13-6 and 12-7 fashion after it lost the opener 12-9 after holding a three-run lead. Here are three things we learned from the Wolfpack’s series win over the Hurricanes.