What we learned from NC State’s series loss at Florida State

NC State earned a hard-fought series win over Boston College to open ACC play last weekend. It, however, knew it was going to have a step up in competition level over the following two series with a trip to Florida State before visiting Georgia Tech. Up first were the Seminoles, which boasted one of the best pitching rotations that the Wolfpack was going to see this season. NC State managed to take the opener against Florida State ace Wes Mendes in 6-4 fashion, but it dropped the following two games, 11-5 and 15-5, including a seven-inning run-rule loss to end the series. Let’s take a look at what we learned from the Pack’s first weekend series loss of the season.