What we’re hearing about Chris Hart’s inaugural coaching staff at NC State

For the first time in 30 years, Elliott Avent won’t be standing on the top step inside NC State’s dugout the next time the Wolfpack baseball team takes the field. He retired after the conclusion of the 2026 campaign, ending his three-decade tenure at the Auburn Regional, but opened the door for associate head coach Chris Hart to take over. Hart, who spent the last 22 seasons on Avent’s staff, has been working diligently over the past 15 days since the transition went into effect after the postseason loss. He has navigated the transfer portal — which he was in charge of under Avent as well — with five commitments to bolster the roster ahead of the 2027 season. And he’s also built his first coaching staff.